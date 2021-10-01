$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMST shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

LMST traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,997. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

