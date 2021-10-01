-$0.56 EPS Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.61). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($2.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ:DYN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 730,497 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $14,151,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

