-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. DarioHealth reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRIO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Aegis cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.40. 122,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,133. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 313,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

