-$0.84 EPS Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to $8.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 36,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $3,243,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,934. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.73.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

