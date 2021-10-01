1World (1WO) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One 1World coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. 1World has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $8,869.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.11 or 0.00227170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00114304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012488 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

