326,601 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Acquired by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 326,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,998,000. AptarGroup comprises approximately 3.3% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of AptarGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 272,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 20.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 30.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.22. 3,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,657. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

