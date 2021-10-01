4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Shares Down 2.5%

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.27 and last traded at $40.27. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25.

About 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

