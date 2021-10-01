4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Hits Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $83,771.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00116047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00205193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011946 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

