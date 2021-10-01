Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.95. 671,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,667,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Generac by 85.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

