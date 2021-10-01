ABB (NYSE:ABB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 114,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,355. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 288.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

