Acceleron Pharma’s (XLRN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on XLRN. Cowen lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.86.

NASDAQ:XLRN traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.55. The stock had a trading volume of 60,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,359. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $189.99. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average is $129.26.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

