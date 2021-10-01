Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,622,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.28% of Adient worth $480,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 2,292.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 79,032 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth $14,813,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 339.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 60,909 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

