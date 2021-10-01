Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 326.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,090 shares of company stock valued at $82,722,453. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.12 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

