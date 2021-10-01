Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 3,774 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,218,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,221 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $47.94.

