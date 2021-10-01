AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 543.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after acquiring an additional 252,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $219,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $36,445,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 30.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,042,000 after purchasing an additional 126,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of AER opened at $57.81 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

