AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Sells $141,951.55 in Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $141,951.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of UAVS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,301. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $229.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 240.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.
