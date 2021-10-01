AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to C$10.75 at Desjardins

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

AGFMF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

