Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DETNF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock remained flat at $$30.00 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

