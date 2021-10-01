Akropolis (AKRO) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $85.07 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00229988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00114965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

