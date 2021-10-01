Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.35% of Allegiant Travel worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.55.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock opened at $195.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.77. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $112.71 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

