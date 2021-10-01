AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NIE stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

