AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.49

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$22.49 and last traded at C$24.99, with a volume of 271946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 76.03%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

