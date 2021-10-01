Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0311 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $18.11 million and $299,890.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,854,681 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

