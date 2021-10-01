American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 101,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,110. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

