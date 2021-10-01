American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

American Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -355.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

AFIN stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 874,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,413. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $983.80 million, a P/E ratio of -26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 1,052.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of American Finance Trust worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.