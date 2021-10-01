American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,014,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,868,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,463,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

