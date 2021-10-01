American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American National Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American National Group alerts:

American National Group stock opened at $189.03 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.