Analysts Anticipate GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GXO Logistics.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

GXO traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,990. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.