Analysts Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 853,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,015. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.