Analysts Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 853,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,015. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

