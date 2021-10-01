Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.28. Ovintiv reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,633.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $9.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $11.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

NYSE:OVV traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $33.12. 5,061,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $42,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in Ovintiv by 917.4% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $34,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

