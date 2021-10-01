Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Albemarle (ALB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Albemarle (NYSE: ALB):
- 9/17/2021 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/13/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $246.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $296.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2021 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.
- 8/30/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $208.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $218.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $117.00 to $127.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $121.00 to $140.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 8/6/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
ALB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.77. The company had a trading volume of 41,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.34. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $253.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
