Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Albemarle (ALB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Albemarle (NYSE: ALB):

9/17/2021 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $246.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $296.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

8/30/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $208.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $218.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $117.00 to $127.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $121.00 to $140.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/6/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ALB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.77. The company had a trading volume of 41,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.34. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $253.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

