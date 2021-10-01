Anchor Neural World (ANW) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Neural World has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and $35.86 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00116181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00200683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

