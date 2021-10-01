Andrew F. Burton Sells 15,887 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.68. 295,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,139. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $125.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

