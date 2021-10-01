Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $32.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Antero Resources traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 275129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after buying an additional 483,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,216,000 after purchasing an additional 285,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

