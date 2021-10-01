Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 46,397 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Apple by 265.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

