Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Aptiv worth $42,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,036,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,772 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.

NYSE APTV opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.42. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

