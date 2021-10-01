ArGo Price Tops $0.36 (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. ArGo has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $113,931.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGo coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded 78.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $109.11 or 0.00227170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00114304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012488 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

