ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer Sells 28,763 Shares

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ARR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. 1,220,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. Equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

