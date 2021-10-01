Atomic Wallet Coin Price Reaches $1.60 on Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $16.94 million and approximately $43,229.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003362 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00104580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00148141 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.