Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $69.27 or 0.00145386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $15.26 billion and $1.46 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.93 or 0.00509901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00038297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

