Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 73.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.