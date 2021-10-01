Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,115 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Loop Industries worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,434,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 182,338 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $11.43 on Friday. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $485.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Research analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loop Industries Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

