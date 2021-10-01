Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. FIL Ltd boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 40.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,681,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,525,000 after purchasing an additional 483,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 634,551 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

