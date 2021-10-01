Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,801 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 332,383 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.4% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 28,780 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 64,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $895,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

