Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HVT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HVT opened at $33.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $615.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

