Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

