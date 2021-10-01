Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CQQQ opened at $65.78 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

