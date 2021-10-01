Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,632 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.20 and a 12-month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

