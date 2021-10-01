Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,774 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after acquiring an additional 476,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after buying an additional 745,825 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,617,000 after buying an additional 108,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after buying an additional 689,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $42.12 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 in the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

