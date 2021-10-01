Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,584 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Cassava Sciences worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 33.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -167.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

